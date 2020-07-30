CHEYENNE – Families that are new to Laramie County School District 1 will complete online household registration and address verification at their student’s attendance-area school from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Families must provide proof-of-address documents, a copy of the child or children’s birth certificate(s) and immunization records. Acceptable forms of address verification include light/gas bills and mortgage/lease agreements. Water, cable and phone bills will not be accepted.
Attendance-area schools can be found on the district website, www.laramie1.org, click on “Families & Students,” “Find My Child’s School.”
Due to COVID-19, address verification for students who enrolled in the spring will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 5. Parents are encouraged to email documentation to the school. Otherwise, they may attend address verification in person from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, including details about the district’s COVID-19 reentry plan, visit the district website, www.laramie1.org.
The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 24.