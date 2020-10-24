CHEYENNE – On Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 12:15 p.m., elementary students will be released for teacher planning, according to a news release from Laramie County School District 1.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, there will be no elementary classes, and secondary classes will be released at 11:15 a.m. for teacher planning. Elementary parent-teacher conferences will be held that day.
On Friday, Oct. 30, there will be no classes for elementary and secondary schools. Secondary school parent-teacher conferences will be held.