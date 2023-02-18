...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Carbon County, South Laramie Range
Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
LCSD1 spotlighted in report on innovation in schools
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 was recently spotlighted by the University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education (UVA/PLE) as a district that is leading the way to embrace transformations in education following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “New Frontiers” report was released Wednesday, and recognized Laramie County School District 1 for increasing student readiness and post-secondary education.
“PLE is one of the nation’s top leadership programs for educators,” LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said in a news release. “Seeing our transformative work spotlighted in their national report on the New Frontiers of education further validates that our educators, administrators and community partners are making strides in the much-needed work to accelerate learning and rethink education.”
As part of the student readiness strand of LCSD1’s strategic plan, conversations with stakeholders revealed community interest in students’ participating in dual-enrollment courses. However, after meeting with students, the district team learned students were not enrolling in part because the schedule interfered with courses needed back at their high schools.
With this knowledge in hand, schedules were changed, and the information was communicated. LCSD1 leaders anticipate dual-enrollment course participation will more than triple.
“At Laramie County School District 1, our goal is to prepare students for their future through an engaging and enduring education,” Crespo said. “By making this change we are now able to provide our students with the opportunity to enroll in these programs and graduate from high school with college credit.”
The report argues that education systems and leaders that embrace change will succeed and create an educational environment that is more equitable and prepares students for their futures.