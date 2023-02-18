CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 was recently spotlighted by the University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education (UVA/PLE) as a district that is leading the way to embrace transformations in education following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “New Frontiers” report was released Wednesday, and recognized Laramie County School District 1 for increasing student readiness and post-secondary education.

