Mariah Maness
School: Cheyenne’s Triumph High
Grade level: 11
Parents’ names: Jeff and Sabrina Maness
Mariah Maness, who is a junior at Triumph High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Sept. 28.
Polite and hardworking, Maness is very studious and always has meaningful insights to share in class.
According to members of the nominating committee, Maness uses her Discovery skills and positive mental attitude to help create a positive environment at school. She also likes math and appreciates the structure Triumph provides.
The Discovery Program, which is the entry-level course to Triumph High School, helps students develop many of the positive social skills necessary to be successful in school and in life.
From good relationships with her teachers to a willingness to engage with her peers, members of the nominating committee stated that Maness is a friendly addition to any classroom.
Maness enjoys photography, reading, mini golf and spending time outdoors with her friends.