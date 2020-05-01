Trevor Stephen
12th grade, Cheyenne's Central High
Parents’ names: Amy and Jason Stephen
Trevor Stephen, who is a senior at Central High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 4.
Stephen participates in cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track, and placed in indoor track for two years. He is a standout student athlete on and off the track. A two-time, all-conference cross-country runner, he earned all-state his senior year through his first-place finish at state. In 2019, he was nominated as the men’s cross-country runner of the year for the state of Wyoming.
A top-performing senior in Central’s AP Capstone Program, Stephen is also a member of the National Honor Society. He has challenged himself academically throughout his high school career by taking a rigorous course load of AP and dual enrollment courses.
Stephen is involved in FBLA, where he has served the Cheyenne community through the Guardian Angels service project, giving Christmas gifts to needy children. He also served as a role model to elementary students by volunteering in a kindergarten classroom.
“Trevor is brilliant, kind, calm and ultra-thoughtful as a young man,” Central High counselor Jeff Norman said. “He is a gift to the Central community, and I am blessed to have had the opportunity to be his high school counselor.”
Stephen plans to attend the University of Wyoming in the fall, where he wants to study biology, with the long-term goal of becoming a chiropractor.