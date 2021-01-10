LCSD1 Student of the Week for 1-11-21

Codi Sheets
School: Carey Junior High
Grade level: 7
Parents’ names: Joshua Sheetz and Willis C. Williams
Codi Sheetz, a seventh-grader at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 11.
According to the selection committee, Sheetz is a member of many student organizations, and he maintains straight A’s. He participates in football, basketball, the ACCISS Program, BeyBlade Club and the GSA Club.
“Codi is so kind to everyone,” members of the selection committee added. “He is respectful and helpful to adults, and he is willing and volunteers to work with anyone in his classes. “
Additionally, when Sheetz leaves the school, the committee members praised his commitment to checking out with his teachers and wishing them a good night.
“He is a wonderful person with a positive outlook and a sense of optimism,” Carey Principal Derek Nissen said. “Codi brings out the best in people. He always has a good attitude, which he brings to school every day.”