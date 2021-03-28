Easton Lopez
School: Johnson Junior High, seventh grade
Parents’ names: Ronnie and KaLee Lopez
Easton Lopez, who is a seventh grade student at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 29.
Lopez is a National Junior Honor Society nominee and currently holds a 4.0 GPA.
“Easton is a diligent student who values justice, fairness and helps others in need,” members of the selection committee said. “He works hard, and is very responsive to suggestions for improvement.
He participates in football, basketball, swimming and track. Easton enjoys listening to music and spending time with his family after school.
Through his church, Easton participates in community service projects by aiding elderly members of the community with items around their home and various day-to-day activities.
After high school, Easton wants to attend college at Brigham Young University, where he will study to be an athletic trainer.
“He is always willing to help those around him and maintains a positive attitude,” members of the selection committee said. “He always has a smile on his face.”