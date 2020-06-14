Darius Simmons
School: Johnson Junior High
Grade level: 7
Parents’ names: Devon and LaTasha Simmons
“Darius was chosen as our student of the week because he embodies all of the qualities we strive to be,” members of the selection committee said.
“He is a role model for his peers, a leader in his classes, and does the right thing, even when no one is watching.”
Darius maintains a 3.25 GPA while being actively involved in school activities and athletics, including basketball.
According to his English teacher, Suzanne Szabo, Darius has a positive attitude and always includes others. She said he is very respectful.
Science teacher Dan Sawyer said Darius is friendly, has integrity, demonstrates responsibility and strives for excellence.
Sawyer said he is a good teammate on the court and in the classroom.
“Darius is a hardworking student who has positive relationships with his peers and teachers because of his jovial and pleasant personality,” social studies teacher Becca Robinson said. “He is consistently diligent and a thoughtful student.”
After he graduates from high school, Darius wants to attend the University of North Carolina to study to become a lab technician and work in the field of science.