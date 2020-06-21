Madeline Dillow
School: Central High
Grade level: 12
Parents’ names: Elizabeth and Matthew Dillow
Madeline graduated at the top of her class this year as a part of Central’s AP Capstone Diploma program. She is also a four-year academic letter winner.
“She is a member of the National Honor Society and will earn the Gold Congressional Award by year’s end,” members of the selection committee said. “Outside of school, Madeline is heavily involved in gymnastics where she has been a regional III placement winner and Wyoming state champion on the beam from sixth grade to 11th grade.”
Madeline is a youth gymnastics coach at Cheyenne Gymnastics. She volunteers annually for Cheyenne Frontier Days and volunteered for the Cheyenne Marathon, Drink for Pink Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, Union Pacific Halloween for Kids and Davis Elementary School Carnival.
“Madeline enjoys leadership positions, where she feels she can maximize her influence, especially on the young gymnasts she works with,” Central High Counselor Jeff Norman said. “She has an amazing influence on the school, faculty and her peers. I am so excited for her graduation, so the University of Wyoming and the world can see how awesome she is.”
While at the University of Wyoming, Madeline plans to study economics.