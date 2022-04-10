...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Diana Arenas-Rocha was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 11. Courtesy
Parents’ names: Ma Del Rocio Rocha Ramirez and Ismael Arenas Rizo
Diana Arenas-Rocha was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 11.
She was nominated by the selection committee for emerging as a leader in her senior class and for displaying the HERD (honorable, enthusiastic, responsible and determined) values daily.
“Diana always does her work with honor and integrity,” AP U.S. history teacher Reagan Kaufman said. “I love her sense of humor and determination to do well in class. She is a great leader.”
Throughout her high school career, Arenas-Rocha has taken honors and Advanced Placement courses, along with maintaining a job.
During her time in the TV media production class at South, she created a public service announcement on the topic of sexual harassment.
“She created the scripts, did all the interviewing, filming and editing herself,” Assistant Principal Kristen Siegel said. “She took on this project, as she felt this was a very important topic that students needed to be informed about.”
As a first-generation United States citizen, Arenas-Rocha has learned English as a second language, and she is bilingual in both Spanish and English.
“Diana has overcome several obstacles throughout her life,” Siegel said. “She has done so with determination, hard work and a positive attitude.”
After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Wyoming and major in international studies, politics or law. She would one day like to work in the government.