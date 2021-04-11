LCSD1 Student of the Week for April 12

Juan Acosta
School: South High School, 12th grade
Parents’ names: Oralia and Manuel Acosta
Juan Acosta, who is a senior at South High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 12.
Acosta has been part of the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program for the past five years while at Johnson Junior High and at South High.
“Juan has exemplified our HERD values since I met him in his sophomore year,” South chorus teacher Janet Weisbrook said. “He is always willing to help out during class, as well as outside of classes.”
Acosta sings as part of the choir, and spends his free time playing guitar, piano and accordion. He enjoys writing stories, drawing and animating. He also likes to play soccer and record his own music.
According to members of the selection committee, Acosta is kind and respectful to teachers and classmates. In addition, he works to better himself and encourages his peers to do their best.
“I have especially enjoyed watching his determination grow this year as he is finishing his high school career and looking toward the future,” Weisbrook said.