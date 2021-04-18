LCSD1 Student of the Week for April 19

Nzelle Ayokosok
School: Carey Junior High, Seventh grade
Parents’ names: Erambo and Gladys Ayokosok
Nzelle Ayokosok, who is a seventh grade student at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 19.
Ayokosok is a straight-A student who participates on the Carey swim team. She was also a member of the school’s District Math Contest Seventh Grade Championship team.
“Nzelle is the type of kid that always does the right thing, regardless of who is around,” members of the selection committee said. “She builds meaningful and positive relationships with peers and teachers.”
Committee members said Ayokosok is a selfless student who helps in class and uses her personality to be a positive influence and bright spot within the school. They cited her confidence, kindness, courage and responsibility as attributes.
Ayokosok serves as a role model, and students often refer to her for academic and social advice.
“She is concerned about her world, cares about her fellow students and demonstrates integrity in all she does,” committee members said. “We have grown to admire her witty personality, grace and devotion to academics and understanding others.”