Jereny Barnett
School: Triumph High, 10th grade
Parents’ names: Ben Boles
Jereny Barnett, who is a 10th grade student at Triumph High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 26.
“Jereny is a fantastic student to have in the classroom,” members of the selection committee said. “She models mature behavior well beyond her years.”
According to the selection committee, Jereny is invested in her education. She is always looking for new learning opportunities.
“She has challenged herself at Triumph by pushing herself out of her comfort zone on many occasions,” members of the selection committee said. “Jereny has been a much-needed addition of positivity for Triumph High.”
After school, Jereny works at Toddler Town. She aspires to be a psychologist after graduating.
“Jereny’s eccentric personality and style make her fun to be around on a daily basis,” the selection committee added.