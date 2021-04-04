Riddick McCabe
School: Central High School, 10th grade
Parents’ names: Uncle Aaron and Aunt Kathryn Fiore
Riddick McCabe, who is a 10th grade student at Central High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 5.
With a GPA of 3.9, McCabe ranks in the top 15% of his class.
“He is involved with AVID and Green Club at Central High School,” members of the selection committee said. “Riddick was nominated as the Student of the Week because he is service-oriented and community minded.”
Outside of school, he serves on the production team at his church, and is trained in both jazz dance and ballet. He likes to play guitar, volunteer at church and edit videos.
According to members of the selection committee, McCabe recently donated $90 toward a coin drive at Central. He was also recognized nationally for his volunteer work with the Prudential Spirit of Community President’s Volunteer Service Award.
After high school, McCabe plans to attend the University of Wyoming, where he will study to be a video editor.