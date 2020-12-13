LCSD1 Student of the Week for Dec. 14, 2020

Emily Lucero
School: Central High School, 12th grade
Parents’ names: Jill Lucero and the late Michael Lucero
Emily Lucero, who is a senior at Central High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 14.
With a weighted GPA of 4.22, Lucero ranks in the top 5% of her class at Central High. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a varsity golfer, chairwoman of the Mayor’s Youth Council, a four-time DECA national qualifier, and an accomplished 4-H baker and cake decorator.
According to members of the nominating committee, Lucero was nominated because of her perseverance and cheerful attitude. Despite experiencing exceptional adversity, she has maintained a positive demeanor and a tenacious work ethic.
Lucero plans to attend the University of Wyoming, where she will be a business major. She also plans to pursue a graduate degree.