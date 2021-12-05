...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains,
Laramie Valley, East Platte County, Converse County Lower
Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Carbon County, Goshen
County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Layla, a seventh grader at Johnson Junior High, is Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for Dec. 6, 2021.
She was nominated by the selection committee for being extremely charismatic, driven, having a wonderful work ethic, positive attitude and for working well with all her classmates.
“What I appreciate about her the most is that she is self-motivated, and it rubs off on other students during collaborative work,” teacher Karen Perez said. “She does the big things right, but it is her willingness to do the small things every day that make her a standout student. I cannot say enough nice things about this kiddo. She is truly awesome.”
P.E. teacher Roger Zwonitzer states that Munoz is polite, pleasant, listens and follows instructions well. And Spanish teacher Bobbi Jenkins said, “She is a hardworking student who is always staying busy during Advisory. She participates in all lessons we have, and is a great leader for the class.”
In addition to her outstanding academics, Munoz has played soccer since she was 6 years old. She also likes to play basketball and likes spending quality time with her family. She enjoys her classes and her teachers.
In the future, Munoz plans to attend Laramie County Community College and the University of Wyoming, as she is interested in the medical field and hopes to become either a nurse or an anesthesiologist. She wants to stay close to home because of her close connection with her family and her community.