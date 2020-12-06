LCSD1 Student of the Week for Dec. 7, 2020

Dezmond Waters
School: Johnson Junior High School, eighth grade
Parents’ names: Meifrondee (Frondee) and DeeAnna Waters
Dezmond Waters, who is an eighth grade student at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 7.
Born and raised in Cheyenne, Waters has played football, basketball and baseball from a young age. He has a very close-knit family, and has one older brother and one older sister.
“He is a great student, athlete and example for others in our school to follow,” Johnson teacher Neil Hokanson said. “Dez works hard each day, has an eye for attention to detail and always puts forth his best effort!”
According to members of the nominating committee, Waters does his best to be a good person and maintains good grades. Additionally, he performs community service by organizing park clean-ups.
“Dezmond is a kind, respectful person who produces exemplary work,” Johnson teacher Susi Savage said.
Johnson teacher Anna Welsh added that he shows leadership and determination while keeping a positive attitude.
“Dezmond has the most integrity and models what it is to be a Firebird,” Johnson teacher Lisa Harbeson said.
After high school, Waters would like to become a physical therapist.