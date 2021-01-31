LCSD1 Student of the Week for Feb. 1

Kylie Schelhaas
School: East High, 12th grade
Parents’ names: Ryan and Angela Schelhaas
Kylie Schelhaas, who is a senior at Cheyenne’s East High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 1.
Schelhaas is a 4.0 student and is very involved in the East community. She holds leadership roles in both East’s band and the Interact Club. Additionally, she is the captain of her competitive shooting team.
According to members of the nominating committee, Schelhaas exemplifies service before self and volunteers regularly for school activities, as well as community and church events.
She models the T-Bird values of safe, respectful and responsible, and is very deserving of being recognized as Student of the Week.
“Kylie is kind, and she always has a smile on her face,” East High counselor Barb Wolfe said. “In a very complicated time in the history of our country, kindness matters. She used her role as president of the Interact Club to put positive greetings and inspirational quotes around East High. That positive leadership is why she is our Student of the Week.”