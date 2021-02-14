LCSD1 Student of the Week for Feb. 15

Haley English
School: Central High School, 10th grade
Parents’ names: Brandon and Michelle English
Haley English, who is a 10th grade student at Central High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 15.
With a weighted GPA of 4.16, English is in the top 5% of her class. She is a member of the school’s state championship tennis team, and she participates in choir.
“Haley was nominated as the Student of the Week because she leads by example at Central High School,” members of the selection committee said. “She is empathetic to the needs of others, positive and kind, all while remaining committed to her academic performance.”
Outside of school, English is president of her church youth group. She also participates in the church choir. She enjoys cooking, playing the ukulele, reading and spending time with her family.
After high school, English plans to study nursing at Brigham Young University. She has EMR and CPR certifications already.