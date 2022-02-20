South High senior Nevaeh Kennedy has been named the Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 21.
She was nominated by the selection committee for being hardworking, overcoming many obstacles in her life and for being highly involved in school and the community.
“She embodies our HERD qualities,” Principal Kristen Siegel said. “She is honorable in her actions, enthusiastic about her school and extracurricular activities, responsible and determined to succeed in all she does.”
According to the committee, Kennedy has taken several AP classes during her time at South High and has been involved in National Honor Society (NHS); Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), and was instrumental in getting a female mascot named Tina the Bison to pair with the school’s male mascot, Tyson.
During her time at South High, Kennedy has been involved in Teen Leadership classes, and has mentored elementary and junior high students.
“She is active in her community,” the committee said. “She is a youth leader at her church, volunteers with the education department at Life Choice Pregnancy and is an advocate for victims of assault.”
In her free time, Kennedy works with the Young Adult and Youth Advocates group, which represents, advocates and brings awareness to victims of sexual assault.
Following the work she did on her FCCLA project, which was recognized at the state and national level, winning her the championship, Kennedy was asked to serve at the board for the Wyoming Sexual Violence Prevention Council.
After graduation, Kennedy plans to attend Southwestern Assemblies of God (SAGU) in Waxahachie, Texas, to study nursing, with a focus on becoming a midwife. While attending SAGU, she also plans on dual enrolling to work toward becoming a youth pastor.
Kennedy’s goal is to continue her work by advocating and bringing awareness to victims of sexual assault while in college and after.