LCSD1 Student of the Week for Feb. 22

Hollie Baca
School: South High School, 10th grade
Parents’ names: Tasha Hunt and Gill Valdez
Hollie Baca, who is a sophomore at South High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 22.
Baca has a 3.5 GPA and is taking multiple honors classes. She is involved in Teen Leadership, and she participates in volleyball and softball.
Baca recently started a community service project with a “take what you need” station, where students could get toiletries or other personal items. She received donations for the project from local grocery stores and members of the community.
“This was super important to me, because I’ve been through struggles, and I want to give back to the Bison community,” Baca said.
“It was amazing to see the impact Hollie has made, and we appreciate the community donations,” South High counselor Maribeth Ragle said.