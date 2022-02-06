Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Camilla Vazquez, an eighth grader at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 7. Courtesy
Johnson Junior High, 8th grade
Parents’ names: Candy Perez and Guadalupe Vazquez
Camilla Vazquez, who is an eighth grader at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 7.
She was nominated by the selection committee for her phenomenal work ethic in all of her honors classes, her amazing grades, positivity, politeness, respect and enthusiasm.
“She is extremely polite and respectful to all adults and her peers. If I could clone her, I would. She is truly a positive young lady,” teacher Kaycee Bruns said.
Other teachers spoke highly of Vazquez, such as math teacher Lisa Harbeson, who said she is a focused, respectful and kind young lady who always strives to do her best academically and personally.
History teacher Neil Hokanson said, “Camilla is a great student. She is always enthusiastic, friendly and always works to improve in her academics.”
Vazquez first came to Cheyenne from Chicago, where she attended a bilingual school. She took English as a Second Language courses and graduated within two years.
She enjoys playing basketball and has played since sixth grade. Recently, Vazquez completed her confirmation at St. Joseph’s Church.
In the future, Vazquez is interested in studying law at the University of Chicago. She would like to thank her mother, father and younger brother for always being supportive of her and her goals.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.