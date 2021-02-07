LCSD1 Student of the Week for Feb. 8

Adrianah Miller
School: Johnson Junior High, 7th grade
Parents’ names: Adrian and Angel Miller
Adrianah Miller, who is a seventh grade student at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 8.
“Adrianah was selected as our Student of the Week because of her dedicated work ethic and her infectious attitude,” members of the selection committee said. “She is by no means shy and is a breath of fresh air in classroom discussions.”
Miller has nearly a 4.0 GPA and always completes her work on time. According to members of the selection committee, she does quality work and strives to do her best. In addition, she is quiet and respectful during class.
In her free time, she enjoys singing, art and playing with her 6-year-old sister, Aryiah.
“Adrianah represents every aspect of our Firebird motto, being Friendly, having Integrity, demonstrating Responsibility and continually striving for Excellence,” members of the selection committee said.
Miller loves animals, including her family’s cat and two dogs. She dreams of attending veterinary school after graduation.