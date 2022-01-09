Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Caden Haynes, a seventh grader at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 10. Courtesy
Carey Junior High, seventh grade
Parents’ names: Andrew and Kelsey Hayne
Caden Haynes, a seventh grader at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 10.
“Caden is a straight-A student who is polite and extremely respectful to everyone,” members of the selection committee said. “He lives what it means to be kind to others and helps them to succeed.”
He volunteers to help his teachers by sweeping or doing extra clean-up in the classrooms. Haynes plays football, wrestles and is a member of WYCO Baseball Academy.
“Caden chooses to sit with the PALS students as he helps them and makes special effort to include them in all conversations,” committee members said. “He has a heart of gold.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.