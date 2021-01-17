LCSD1 Student of the Week for Jan. 18, 2021

Kasandra (Kasie) Lick
School: Triumph High, 12th grade
Parents’ names: Julia Lick
Kasandra (Kasie) Lick, who is a senior at Triumph High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 18.
Lick came to Triumph as a ninth-grade student and will graduate at the end of second quarter this year. She is involved in extracurricular activities, including Skills USA, catering, Z-Club and Interact.
Lick strives to follow the legacy of community involvement that her special mentor, Grandpa Dan, taught her. Additionally, she seeks to emulate the leadership qualities of former Triumph teacher, Michelle Aldrich.
“In school, Kasie works hard to always do quality work on time,” Triumph Principal Troy Lake said. “As she approaches graduation, she works hard to overcome the daily difficulties of taking on adult responsibilities, maintaining lasting friendships and being a positive influence in all her interactions.”