LCSD1 Student of the Week for Jan. 25

Kase Reckling
School: McCormick Junior High, eighth grade
Parents’ names: Carlton and Shri Reckling
Kase Reckling, an eighth grader at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 25.
“He is an exceptional student and currently has a 4.0 GPA,” members of the nominating committee said. “Kase often goes above and beyond in his assignments, always wanting to give his best work.”
Reckling’s main interests are in math, science, coding, theater, Spanish and English. He has excellent attendance and rarely misses school. According to members of the nominating committee, Reckling is always willing to help others and give back to the community.
Reckling participates in competitive swimming at both the school and club levels. He is a member of McCormick’s principal advisory committee and enjoys playing the piano.
“He looks forward to attending Central High School and the new challenges that await him,” members of the selection committee said.