...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County,
Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Connor Parks, a senior at East High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 31.
He was nominated by the selection committee for being a powerful self-advocate, an extremely kind young man and for his positivity.
According to the committee, Parks is an excellent student and takes courses that will support him in his future goals. He is also an active member of the East High community, and participates in cross country and indoor track.
“Connor always has a smile on his face and a friendly greeting,” selection committee members said. “He is a shining example of kindness in the East High culture.”
Parks plans to attend Laramie County Community College after graduation, as he hopes to major in exercise science to become a personal trainer.
“Connor is a dedicated and trustworthy student,” East High teacher Mrs. Dundon said. “He is a team player and is always ready to uplift those around him. Connor rocks!”