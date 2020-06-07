Jason Hoskins
School: East High
Grade level: 12
Parent’s name: Georgia Davidson
During the 2019-20 school year, Hoskins served as an office assistant in the East High College and Career Center.
Hoskins is passionate about wrestling and serves as a role model to his teammates, other office assistants in the College and Career Center and students who visit.
“He always has a positive attitude, and has worked very hard on his schoolwork this year,” College and Career Counselor Lynzee Buseck said. “He is consistent, is willing to help when asked, and his smile and laugh are contagious.”
According to the selection committee, Hoskins’ outgoing personality and natural ability to connect with other people will serve him well after graduation.
“It has been a pleasure working with Jason and getting to know him this year,” Buseck said. “We will miss him at the College and Career Center.”