LCSD1 Student of the Week for March 1

Thomas Dixon
School: Carey Junior High, 8th grade
Parents’ names: Jared Dixon and Christine Campanella-Dixon
Thomas Dixon, who is an eighth grade student at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 1.
“Thomas is creative, and his mind never rests,” members of the selection committee said. “He is always looking for ways to make assignments not only relevant to himself and classmates, but he strives to make things interesting.”
Dixon participates in orchestra, band and the high school marching band while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Outside of school, he is a dancer. According to members of the selection committee, Dixon is always looking for ways to make his class assignments relevant to him and his classmates.
“Aside from his great creativity and academic presence, he is firm in his commitment to making the world a better place by the kindness he shows to peers and adults in a variety of settings,” members of the selection committee said. “He puts his mind and body to work to inspire others to participate in making a difference for the less fortunate. The kindness he displays in class, the community and with his friends is second-to-none.”
Committee members added that Dixon “gets things done” in every area quietly without expecting accolades.