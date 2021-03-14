LCSD1 Student of the Week for March 15

Karena Stevens
School: McCormick Junior High School, seventh grade
Parents’ names: Pauline Stevens and David Stevens
Karena Stevens, who is a seventh grade student at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 15.
Along with being a straight “A” student, Stevens is president of the McCormick Kindness Club. She enjoys science and math.
“As a part of Karena’s vision, she strives to always be nice to people,” members of the selection committee said. “She enjoys hobbies such as craft making and giving crafts away to different people. She states that seeing people smile when she presents them with gifts brings a smile to herself, as well.”
After school hours, Stevens participates in rodeo. She competes with her horse, Dunney, in barrel racing, pole bending and goat tying.
Stevens wants to attend an Ivy League university like Cornell University after high school. She plans to pursue a degree in biological and biomedical science, which she will use to cure disease and bring smiles to people’s faces.
“Karena believes that kindness is the key to success in life,” members of the selection committee said.