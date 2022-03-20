Melissa Kidd, who is a sophomore at East High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 21.
She was nominated by the selection committee for maintaining a 3.5 GPA, having excellent attendance and grades, and for being incredibly involved in extracurricular activities while both in and outside of school.
According to the committee, Kidd is involved in Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC), tennis, soccer and orchestra. She also participated in the Poetry Out Loud competition and won champion for the 2021-22 school year.
When not in school, Kidd volunteered as a cat handler at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, played for the Cheyenne soccer league and participated in Girls Scouts. She is an active member of Boys Scouts of America and will receive her Eagle Scout badge in November.
After graduation, Kidd plans to attend Laramie County Community College. She then wants to transfer to the University of Wyoming or the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley to earn a degree as an accountant or secondary school social studies teacher.
“Melissa is our Student of the Week because, as a sophomore, she is taking full advantage of her high school experience,” East High guidance counselor Sly Johnson said.