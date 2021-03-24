Bailey McAlister
School: East High senior
Parents’ names: Glenn McAlister and Melissa Love
Bailey McAlister, a senior at East High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 22.
“Bailey is an outstanding young lady who represents East High School in the utmost way,” members of the selection committee said. “As a student, Bailey has excelled, regularly enrolling in the most challenging classes available to her.”
McAlister is enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program at East and will be earning her IB diploma this spring. Throughout her high school career, she has been a member of the cheer team and was selected as team captain this year. In February, McAlister shared her passion for cheer during a camp she organized for incoming ninth graders.
On Read Across America Day, McAlister spent a morning reading to the students at her alma mater, St. Mary’s School.
“Bailey is such a great role model, who truly enjoys jumping in and helping where there is an opportunity,” members of the selection committee said.
In the fall, McAlister will attend the University of Wyoming’s Early Decision School of Pharmacy Program.
“East High School is truly appreciative of all Bailey has accomplished, and we are excited to see her recognized as the Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week,” members of the selection committee said.