LCSD1 Student of the Week for March 8

Parker Breazeale
School: Triumph High School, 12th grade
Parents’ names: Lee and Roselyn Roberts
Parker Breazeale, who is a senior at Triumph High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 8.
“Parker is a trustworthy, reliable, good-humored student and friend who supports others in and out of the classroom,” members of the nominating committee said.
Breazeale is an outgoing student who never fails to make connections between course discussions and the larger world. Her work is thoughtful and engages her peers to think more critically about their perceptions.
“Parker embodies our resiliency-first culture and bounces back better from the vagaries of life,” members of the selection committee said. “She has demonstrated tremendous effort and growth, and brings a great energy to her classes.”
Breazeale works part-time at Menards, and she enjoys spending time with her family and pets. When she finishes high school, Breazeale wants to work with animals.