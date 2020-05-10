Ryan Loetscher
Cheyenne’s South High, 10th grade
Parents’ names: Jerimiah Loetscher and Anastacia Shultz and Stephanie Loetscher
Student biographical information
Ryan Loetscher, who is a sophomore at South High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 11.
According to members of the selection committee, Ryan challenges himself with all honors and Advanced Placement courses. He is involved with FBLA, and received two first-place awards and one second-place award at the state competition last year.
Ryan’s teachers said, “Ryan has been extremely enthusiastic about AP world history all year long, and now that we are in remote learning, he has maintained his enthusiasm.”
According to members of the selection committee, Ryan takes the initiative to go above and beyond. Also, he demonstrates South’s HERD values, especially enthusiasm and determination.
After high school, Ryan plans to get a degree in computer science and work in the field of network administration or engineering.