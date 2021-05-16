LCSD1 Student of the Week for May 17

Hannah Fisher
School: Johnson Junior High, eighth grade
Parents’ names: Paige and Shawn Fisher
Hannah Fisher, who is an eighth-grade student at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 17.
Fisher is an academic and athletic award winner with a 3.75 cumulative GPA. At school, she is involved in volleyball and swimming, as well as being an AVID Ambassador.
“She meets everyone with an infectious smile that can be seen even under a mask,” members of the selection committee said. “Hannah is dedicated to her schoolwork, and this is evident by her only missing seven class periods across the entire school year in the midst of a pandemic.”
According to committee members, Fisher helps welcome new students to school. In addition, she is one of the first to pitch in to help with difficult tasks.
She volunteers at Cheyenne Frontier Days and works at the Cheyenne Country Club. In her spare time, she teaches youth swim lessons in the community.
“Hannah is committed to working hard with her academics, sports and relationships at school,” selection committee members said. “She always carries a positive and kind attitude.”
Upon graduation, Fisher is interested in studying to be a nurse and/or a pediatric surgeon. She hopes to attend Johns Hopkins University.