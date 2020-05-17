LCSD1 Student of the Week for May 18

Rosie Zubrod
Carey Junior High, seventh grade
Parents’ names: Kody and Ruby Zubrod
Student biographical information
Rosie Zubrod, who is a seventh grader at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 18.
According to members of the selection committee, “Rosie is an excellent student, both academically and as a person. She exudes kindness and perseverance, both in the classroom and in the hallways.”
Rosie participates in student senate, Science Olympiad, the Cheyenne Fiddle Orchestra, Ring Tones Bell Choir and MathCounts. She is also the editor for the school paper, the managing editor for the yearbook, a member of the Girl Scouts, and she plays soccer.
According to members of the selection committee, Rosie is not afraid to give her opinion, and carries herself with a quiet confidence.
“We are so impressed with not only her higher-level thinking skills, but also with the way she carries herself,” members of the selection committee said. “We are thankful to have a kid like Rosie. She spreads positivity and works hard – doing everything with a smile on her face.”