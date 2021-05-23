LCSD1 Student of the Week for May 24

Danielle Ivie
School: Central High, 12th grade
Parents’ names: Tom and Liz Ivie
Danielle Ivie, who is a senior at Central High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 24.
Ivie plays clarinet and participates in Central’s marching band. She is on the dance team, where she has lettered for four years and is a member of the school’s inaugural softball team.
She is active in many clubs including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, French Club and Key Club.
After completing more than 500 hours of community service, Ivie earned the bronze, silver and gold Congressional Awards. Through this process, she volunteered for the COMEA House and Resource Center, Volunteer Retreats Across Wyoming, Foster Grandparents and Foster Closet.
In her spare time, Ivie is a member of 4-H, where she participates in photography and quilting.
“The nominating committee was impressed with Danielle’s involvement in her school and local community,” Central Principal Fred George said. “Additionally, her demeanor and positivity were noteworthy.”
Most recently, she was awarded the Hispanic Organization for Progress and Education Scholarship.
Ivie will attend Northern Colorado University, studying sports and exercise science. She would like to pursue a career in sports medicine.