LCSD1 Student of the Week for May 3

Jesse Hernandez
School: McCormick Junior High, 8th grade
Parents’ names: Jessie and JoAnn Hernandez
Jesse Hernandez, who is an eighth grade student at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 3.
“Jesse was selected by his core for his work ethic, positive personality and his academics,” members of the selection committee said. “He’s an outstanding young man with a great future.”
Throughout his time at McCormick, Hernandez has participated in basketball and baseball. He currently plays for Cheyenne Post 6 and the McCormick baseball team.
“He looks forward to continuing his baseball career in college,” members of the selection committee said.
Hernandez said his favorite subject is history, and he enjoys learning about the past, America’s heritage and how this relates to the present. He has enjoyed his time at McCormick, including the atmosphere, teachers and relationships he has built with his peers.
Hernandez said he is looking forward to high school and college. After high school graduation, he is interested in pursuing a degree in sports medicine.