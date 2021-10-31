...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation with locally heavy bands of snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally
higher amounts expected. A light glaze of ice likely.
* WHERE...Extreme southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska
panhandle. This includes the cities of Cheyenne, Scottsbluff,
Sidney and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavy banded snow possible late
this afternoon through tonight. Residents and travelers should
be prepared for sudden drops in visibilities down to one quarter
mile and slick snow-covered roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow or freezing
drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery
roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.
Dexter Steinhausen, a senior at Cheyenne's South High School, is the Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week for Nov. 1, 2021. Courtesy
South High senior Dexter Steinhausen has been named the Nov. 1 Student of the Week.
The selection committee nominated Steinhausen because of his many classroom, community and club achievements. He is very active in swimming, participating in both school and club teams, as well as serving as an instructor with the Capital City Athletics Swim Club in Cheyenne.
Steinhausen is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, is a National Honor Society nominee for the current inductee class and is part of South High’s Advancement Via Individual Determination program.
His hobbies outside of school include bowling, football, basketball and volleyball.
“Dexter is a leader in the school that exemplifies our HERD values daily,” South Associate Principal Louis Sisemore said. “He has helped our custodial staff after football games clean up trash around our stadium and our school without prompting.”