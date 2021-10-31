LCSD1 Student of the Week for Nov. 1, 2021: Dexter Steinhausen

Dexter Steinhausen, a senior at Cheyenne's South High School, is the Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week for Nov. 1, 2021. Courtesy

Dexter Steinhausen

South High School, 12th grade

Parents’ names: Jeremy and Joalyne Steinhausen

South High senior Dexter Steinhausen has been named the Nov. 1 Student of the Week.

The selection committee nominated Steinhausen because of his many classroom, community and club achievements. He is very active in swimming, participating in both school and club teams, as well as serving as an instructor with the Capital City Athletics Swim Club in Cheyenne.

Steinhausen is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, is a National Honor Society nominee for the current inductee class and is part of South High’s Advancement Via Individual Determination program.

His hobbies outside of school include bowling, football, basketball and volleyball.

“Dexter is a leader in the school that exemplifies our HERD values daily,” South Associate Principal Louis Sisemore said. “He has helped our custodial staff after football games clean up trash around our stadium and our school without prompting.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus