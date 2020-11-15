LCSD1 Student of the Week for Nov. 16, 2020

Tacy Peppers
School: Triumph High, 12th grade
Parents’ names: Justin and Silvia Peppers
Tacy Peppers, who is a senior at Triumph High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 16.
Peppers came to Triumph as a ninth-grade student. Over the course of her time at the school, her regulatory skills and grades have dramatically improved.
According to members of the nominating committee, Peppers is a compassionate and driven individual. Additionally, during this time of COVID-19, Peppers works as a CNA at Life Care Center of Cheyenne with some of the most at-risk individuals in the community.
“Tacy and I have held conversations about how she manages the duality of wanting to keep herself and her family safe and her desire to serve those who need our support the most,” Triumph Principal Troy Lake said. “She represents not only the best of Triumph High School, but also the best of the community of Cheyenne.”
Peppers will graduate at the end of the second quarter, and one of her main hobbies is caring for her animals.