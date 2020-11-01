LCSD1 Student of the Week for Nov. 2, 2020

Grayson Ironshell
School: Cheyenne’s South High, ninth grade
Parents’ names: Graywolf and Monique Ironshell
Grayson Ironshell, who is a ninth grade student at Cheyenne’s South High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 2.
Ironshell earns straight A’s in his studies and is a chess club sponsor.
“Grayson is a responsible student,” South High English teacher Ashlee Peyton said. “He shows up motivated and always does his best.”
According to South High assistant principal Don Brantz, Ironshell has made a huge turnaround at school, having decided he wants to do well, which will positively affect his future.
“Grayson is an absolute joy to teach,” South High U.S. history teacher Erin Freeman said. “He is academically talented and is willing to help others around him rise up. He is very interested in indigenous studies and always finds a way to share information with the class. He has made me a better teacher by challenging me to include content that will interest him.”
Ironshell is a magician and enjoys playing bass guitar. He would like to pursue a career as an emergency medical technician.