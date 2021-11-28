Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Dylan Watson, a seventh grader at McCormick Junior High, is the Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week for Nov. 29, 2021. Courtesy
McCormick Junior High, seventh grade
Parents: {span}Jaymie and Bryan Watson{/span}
Dylan Watson, a seventh grader at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 29.
“Dylan is focused and polite and is always prepared for class,” selection committee members said. “He works well with everyone. Dylan has great grades and excellent attendance.”
Along with talking to friends, Dylan enjoys playing baseball and plans to play on the school’s basketball team. His favorite subject is geography.
“Additionally, he’s a great student in class, and is kind to everyone,” Assistant Principal Charla McClinton said.
Dylan is working to finish the quarter with all A’s and wants to sign up for honors classes. His aspirations include playing major league baseball or a career in the NBA.
According to Dylan’s teachers and peers, “He is a great example for others. In general, he just rocks!”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.