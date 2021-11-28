20211128-news-studentoftheweek

Dylan Watson, a seventh grader at McCormick Junior High, is the Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week for Nov. 29, 2021. Courtesy

Dylan Watson

McCormick Junior High, seventh grade

Parents: {span}Jaymie and Bryan Watson{/span}

Dylan Watson, a seventh grader at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 29.

“Dylan is focused and polite and is always prepared for class,” selection committee members said. “He works well with everyone. Dylan has great grades and excellent attendance.”

Along with talking to friends, Dylan enjoys playing baseball and plans to play on the school’s basketball team. His favorite subject is geography.

“Additionally, he’s a great student in class, and is kind to everyone,” Assistant Principal Charla McClinton said.

Dylan is working to finish the quarter with all A’s and wants to sign up for honors classes. His aspirations include playing major league baseball or a career in the NBA.

According to Dylan’s teachers and peers, “He is a great example for others. In general, he just rocks!”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus