LCSD1 Student of the Week for Nov. 30, 2020

Hailey Henscheid
School: East High, 12th grade
Parents’ names: Maurice and Lora Henscheid
Hailey Henscheid, who is a senior at East High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 30.
Henscheid was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, and moved to Cheyenne when she was in the sixth grade. She has three sisters and one brother. Her family, which is very supportive, always encourages her to do her best.
Having taken Advanced Placement courses at East, Henscheid is ranked at the top of her class and has a 3.8 GPA. She is taking concurrent enrollment courses at Laramie County Community College.
An Air Force JROTC member, she belongs to Armed Drill, Unarmed Drill and Color Guard teams. She is a flight commander of the freshman flight, the group commander of the Wyoming 61st AFJROTC group and is dedicated to helping underclassmen.
Henscheid participates in East’s marching band and their jazz band and earned the Wyoming Congressional Award.
According to members of the nominating committee, Henscheid is passionate about community service and has spent 100 hours helping others. She’s involved with Friday Food Bags at East High, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Wreaths Across America and several other local groups. She enjoys playing piano and meeting new people.
After graduation, Henscheid plans to remain in ROTC while attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where she will train to become a United States Air Force pilot.
“We chose Hailey because of her youthful energy, focus and mammoth work ethic,” East High guidance counselor Sly Johnson said. “From day one, she has stayed the course on wanting to become a military pilot. With her dedication, she’s an asset to her school, her community and her country.”