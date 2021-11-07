Carey Junior High eighth grader Mary Wallace has been named the Nov. 8 Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week.
She was nominated by the selection committee for her dedication to learning, and for putting her full effort into the work she does for all four of her honors core classes.
The committee noted that Wallace goes above and beyond the success criteria for every assignment and is a true believer in higher education as she seeks out opportunities for growth.
“She lives each day to its fullest with integrity and positivity as a student, classmate, friend, daughter and person,” Carey Principal Derek Nissen said. “She is a blessing to Carey and truly deserves to be recognized at the district level as the LCSD1 Student of the Week.”
Wallace also serves as a leader for the Carey school community. She advocates for peers and herself by asking questions that help foster inquiry in the classroom. She also assists other students when they need help.
When not in school, she takes private piano and harp lessons. She has dedicated her last seven years to playing the piano and two years to playing the harp.
Wallace is also in the process of writing a novel, as she wants to practice her skills as a writer. She hopes to be a published author in the future.