LCSD1 Student of the Week for Nov. 9, 2020

Shelby Hoobler
School: Carey Junior High, eighth grade
Parents’ names: Matthew and Beth Hoobler
Shelby Hoobler, who is an eighth grader at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 9.
According to the selection committee, “Shelby is an exceptionally bright student who is always respectful, engaged in each lesson and helpful to those around her.”
Since they work in a middle school building and have students engaging in various activities with different groupings, the selection committee said Hoobler not only embraces any group setting she is in, she supports and encourages all members of the group to rise to the occasion.
Hoobler’s work ethic in class is second to none, the selection committee added. She participates in extracurricular activities at Carey as a member of the cross-country team.
Additionally, she was selected as the first student in Wyoming to participate in Broadcom MASTERS virtual conference hosted by the Society for Science and the Public for her project relating to beaver dam effects on soil moisture.
In addition to the conference, she also received the NASA Earth System Science Project Award and the Association for Women in Geoscientists Award for her science project.
“Shelby excels in and out of the classroom in all she does, but most of all, she is an outstanding young woman who is an excellent mentor to everyone,” Carey Principal Derek Nissen said.