Zoey Brown, who is an 11th grade student at East High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 11.
Committee members said they chose Brown because she is a very good student and heavily involved in her community. She is currently taking honors trigonometry, differential calculus and AP statistics simultaneously.
“Zoey is a very humble, funny, kind student who is always encouraging to those around her,” members of the selection committee said. “She is extremely positive, which is very admirable during challenging times.”
Outside of school, Brown plays for the Colorado Fourteeners hockey team. She practices four times a week in Littleton and spends her weekends dedicated to clinics or competitions. Her team qualified for nationals in 2020, but due to COVID-19, it was canceled.
According to the selection committee, “Zoey enjoys taking on leadership roles and was team captain for three consecutive years.”
Brown also helps with the local Zonta club, participates in the Silent Witness Walk, and helps spread awareness about domestic violence and human trafficking. At school, she started the Z Club to encourage young women to get involved in their community.
In her free time, she also works at McDonalds.
“She’s working hard to make a difference in her community,” committee members said. “Zoey is one of those kids that excels and simply always does what’s expected; she’s not afraid to go above and beyond, and is a bright light in the halls of East High.”