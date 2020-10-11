LCSD1 Student of the Week for Oct. 12, 2020

Alivia Fansler
School: East High School, 11th grade
Parents’ names: Adam and Sara Fansler
Alivia Fansler, who is a junior at East High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 12.
Fansler has taken honors AP and IB courses in math, English and French, and has a solid GPA. She is very involved with East High athletics and competes in swimming, along with indoor and outdoor track.
According to members of the nominating committee, Fansler has an outgoing, friendly, positive disposition, but her positive outlook is even more remarkable this year in the face of tragedy. Last spring, Fansler’s younger sister died in an ATV accident. Returning to school this fall, Fansler has encouraged those around her with her resiliency, compassion and determination.
“Alivia is always willing to ask questions to better her own and others’ understanding,” Fansler’s welding teacher said. “She’s not afraid to take chances in learning new skills, and is polite and courteous to everyone around her. She is an inspiration to both students and adults in our building, demonstrating how to persevere, have hope and practice gratitude during this most difficult time.”
According to her teachers, Fansler is kind, willing to help others, responsible, and is always the first one to comment or participate in class.
After graduation, Fansler said she looks forward to exploring the world.