LCSD1 Student of the Week for Oct. 12, 2020

Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. Morning high of 67F with temps falling sharply to near 45. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.