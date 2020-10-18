LCSD1 Student of the Week for Oct. 19, 2020

Cheyenne Gallegos
School: Johnson Junior High, eighth grade
Parents’ names: Cliff and Tosha Gallegos
Cheyenne Gallegos, who is an eighth grade student at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 19.
According to members of the nominating committee, Gallegos currently has a 3.625 GPA. They said she really enjoys art and is involved in Johnson’s art club. Additionally, she likes spending time with family and friends on the weekends.
“Cheyenne is a wonderful student who comes to class excited to participate in discussions and activities,” Johnson teacher Rebecca Velikaneye said. “She is friendly and always willing to help others.”
“Cheyenne is the first to start up a conversation with an adult,” Johnson teacher Allison Rich added. “She loves to tell stories about her day or weekend. She is always there to lend a hand to teachers and students alike, and she is outgoing, helpful and generous. She always puts in 110%.”
Gallegos plans to attend Laramie County Community College and then transfer to the University of Wyoming. She is interested in training therapy and service animals as a future profession.