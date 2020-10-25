LCSD1 Student of the Week for Oct. 26, 2020

Aliyah Elias
School: Central High, 12th grade
Parents’ names: Doumit and Marcia Elias
Aliyah Elias, who is a senior at Central High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 26.
An Advanced Placement (AP) student, Elias has chosen to enroll in a rigorous course of study. As a military dependent, she has lived around the world, including spending time in Italy, Ohio, Washington, D.C., and Wyoming.
According to members of the nominating committee, Elias was nominated because of her empathy and sense of service to her school community. She has been guidance counselor Corbin Peterson’s “go to” student for the Student2Student program this year.
Student2Student is a program designed to support military dependents moving from one military assignment to another. Always glad to assist, Elias helps new students adjust to the school.
“She has done an awesome job asking new students to join her and her friends during lunch,” Peterson said. “Her efforts have been very impactful.”
Elias enjoys being active in the outdoors and spending time with her family. She plans to attend college and is interested in pediatrics.