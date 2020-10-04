LCSD1 Student of the Week for Oct. 4, 2020

Clancey Adamson
School: McCormick Junior High
Grade level: 8
Parents’ names: Jim and Lisa Adamson
Clancey Adamson, who is an eighth grade student at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 4.
Adamson participates in hunting and team roping, and also enjoys playing basketball. Last summer, he spent a large amount time traveling and practicing his roping so he can improve and begin competing.
Although Adamson said he enjoyed remote learning when the district was closed, he likes being with his friends and seeing his teachers in person. His goal for this school year is to maintain great grades.
Nominating committee members said they selected Adamson for his positive behavior, his strong work ethic, grades and the leadership he exhibits daily at his school.
“Clancey is always positive, takes initiative in the classroom and is not afraid to ask for help,” Principal Justin Conroy said. “He is always willing to assist staff and students when help is needed.”